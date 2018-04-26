What do you guys think about the New Gmail.?

1 hour ago from , Hubstaff Inc

The redesign even though gives importance to tasks, calendar etc. The whole thing looks cluttered to me when I look at it. I have no idea why the compose button is hanging there just like that in the expanded form of the sidebar menu. like here https://goo.gl/nCpqG1

To me, the overall revamp looks like gmail is one step closer to inbox by gmail.

What do you guys think?

  • Christoph Klepke, 43 minutes ago

    I don't really get why some people get so riled up for the the new Gmail UI. It might take some time to get use to, but in some weeks the buzz is over again.

    We don't know what Google plans for the future of Gmail. Maybe the UI makes way more sense later on when new features are shipped. The redesign is part of getting it ready for the future.

    The old UI hold up for like 7 years. And to me it looked a bit dated.

  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 1 minute ago

    I think it's been asked about in previous topics over the last day or so, so I'm not sure why we need another.

  • JD Welch, a minute ago

    Is it actually out yet? Impossible to pass any judgment until it's used it in anger.

