What do you guys think about the New Gmail.?
1 hour ago from Shylendar Murali, Hubstaff Inc
The redesign even though gives importance to tasks, calendar etc. The whole thing looks cluttered to me when I look at it. I have no idea why the compose button is hanging there just like that in the expanded form of the sidebar menu. like here https://goo.gl/nCpqG1
To me, the overall revamp looks like gmail is one step closer to inbox by gmail.
What do you guys think?
