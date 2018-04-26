1 comment

  • Shashwat Amin, 2 days ago

    Hey DN I run wpplugincheck where I review Wordpress Plugins. Recently I redesigned the website and documented my process here.

    The TLDR is:

    • Used a custom Wordpress frameword built on top of sage 8 and uses plain jquery/scss so overhead is less.
    • Used Figma(is awesome btw) for prototyping.
    • Used raindrop.io as a moodboard. Inspired from sites such as segment.io, notion.so, stripe, other random blogs, etc.
    • Used Fira Sans for typography. Initially I had a hard time using it but I just kept experimenting with it and it looks good now.

    Let me know what you think about it!

