Design community slack groups?

1 hour ago from , Product Designer

Hey there DN community!

As a freelance designer, Slack is generally my go-to for all design related advice (and sanity) but lately I've noticed a general lack of activity on my primary slack group and the other groups I am a part of are mostly just people shamelessly self promoting. I was wondering if anyone here knew of any quality slack groups that are focused on design, have a tight knit community that isn't just shameless self promotion and dribbble invite requests, but actual conversations about design and community support for the solo designer like myself.

Thanks for your time!

2 comments

  • Mark Radanovich, 1 hour ago

    Hey Gene,

    That's definitely a pattern I've noticed with a lot of Slack communities (and I think plenty of other people have noticed as well).

    There is a well-knit Slack community that I help run, called United Designers, that's very active and doesn't have much of the problems you've outlined above. We try to keep it close-knit so people know each other and are comfortable to have design conversations as often as possible.

    If you're interested, feel free to check out our site to signup: https://uniteddesigners.chat/

    2 points
    • Anders HoustonAnders Houston, 1 minute ago

      +1 for United Designers, Good group of people with more of a community centered around design as opposed to design community vibe.

      As my company's only in-house designer I definitely feel like this slack provides a good sense of support from when I want to vent about a client to when I need feedback on one of my designs.

      0 points