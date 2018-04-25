Design community slack groups?

Hey there DN community!

As a freelance designer, Slack is generally my go-to for all design related advice (and sanity) but lately I've noticed a general lack of activity on my primary slack group and the other groups I am a part of are mostly just people shamelessly self promoting. I was wondering if anyone here knew of any quality slack groups that are focused on design, have a tight knit community that isn't just shameless self promotion and dribbble invite requests, but actual conversations about design and community support for the solo designer like myself.

Thanks for your time!