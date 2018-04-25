Do you think that Product bundling is a Smart Strategy?

Video game companies do it, fast-food restaurants, too. Why don't more companies bundle products and services together in one package at a bargain price?

This will bring new customers. As the special offer may attract people who haven’t bought from you before, they will often be interested to explore what else you have to offer and may even tell their friends about the great deal they got. People tend to trust their friends and will want to get in on the deal as well.

For example (https://www.templatemonster.com/landings/ultimate-bundle/)

Do you think is it possible to earn something with this product? Or not?