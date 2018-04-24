3 comments

  • Dav ▩Dav ▩, 1 hour ago

    These look pretty rad; Sadly ‘SSS-001 SMPTE Color Bars’ doesn't seem to work any longer under current macOS(es) [High Sierra 10.13.4]

    • Bjorn Johansson, a minute ago

      All my screen savers work on High Sierra. Sometimes a message shows up saying a screen saver doesn't work on a specific OS version, but that message is actually never correct. It has something to do with the interoperability of Swift and Obj C. Usually closing and re-opening System Preferences will do the trick to get it working. Sometimes restarting the computer is required. It's annoying because I don't always know what causes it, but again, it has nothing to do with High Sierra.

  • Bjorn Johansson, 3 hours ago

    I originally posted about this side project of mine a couple of years ago. The four new screen savers I've made since then are all focused on telling time, and they're inspired by things I hope other designers will find visually appealing.

