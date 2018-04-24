Should I learn prototyping in After Effects or apps like Flinto

2 hours ago from , UX Designer - Feminist | Say hi@anmolbahl.com

I am a highly confused UX Designer who wants to get into prototyping. I see unbelievable prototyping shots on Dribbble and I feel like I am lagging behind. Can anyone in this matter provide some guidance to me?

  • Aaron SagrayAaron Sagray, 1 hour ago

    Learn Flinto or Principle and Framer for work, After Effects for fun.

  • Alex HoffmanAlex Hoffman, 39 minutes ago

    It's a constantly changing landscape. New tools are coming out every day. Most have free trials, give a bunch a try and see which one works best for you. If you haven't used AfterEffects before, the learning curve is quite steeper than something like flinto or even invision studio. If you're a sketch user, there is a handful of plugins that came out recently to prototype within invision.

  • Emi RozeEmi Roze, 1 hour ago

    What kind of prototyping do you want to do? It sounds like you are talking about animated and / or interactive prototypes that look pretty or maybe just making videos.

  • liam king, 1 hour ago

    I was super confused about this also!!

    Most of what you see on Dribbble is built with AE, and I really think you should develop the skill of prototyping with AE. There are countless prototyping tools out there, but using AE gives you almost unlimited creative freedom. I doubt you'd ever regret spending the time on it, and it'd give you a really big boost to your prototyping skills.

    Also, I know of a few Dribbble shots that were literally screen recordings of "coded" prototypes.

    Here's a prototype I made with AE. Its not the most amazing, but I had freedom than most "prototyping" tools wouldn't allow.

    • Anmol BahlAnmol Bahl, a minute ago

      Thanks Liam! Really helpful comment. I am taking a break for about 4-5 months and I am torn whether to learn prototyping or HTML/CSS :D. UXinmotion.net sounds really appealing but as one another commenter said, maybe Framer might benefit in the long run. That means learning to code from scratch. Sigh.

  • Norm Sheeran, 9 minutes ago

    After effects is a visual effects application, it’s technically not designed to create prototypes but it is an incredible animation application.

    I would use Framer or Sketch.

  • Matt Lewis, 11 minutes ago

    It really depends on what you want to accomplish, they're completely different tools. After Effects is going to have a higher learning curve, but you have almost no limitations in what it can achieve once you've learned it. Framer and Principle are great for interactive mockups and quickly displaying state changes.

    Post some links to Dribbble shots you would want to emulate and I'll let you know which one would be right for you.

    https://dribbble.com/glebich/projects/485474-Artificial-Intelligence If you're trying to do anything this crazy, you'll need After Effects and possibly C4D.

  • A B, 1 minute ago

    It wouldn't hurt to learn both...

    But if you had to choose one of the other, I would say focus upon a powerful, yet straightforward option such as Principle or Flinto.

    They are purpose made for interaction design, so you can actually try the concept with your device. That's much quicker and stronger means of validating your idea than watching a pre-set timeline animation.

    However, AE has much greater power and control for pushing boundaries of interaction design... think dribbble shots... you can also export to Lottie, which is relatively easy for the dev to integrate to delight users with animation in your app.

    So that's why I say both... but with a 60/40 sway towards Principle & Flinto :)

  • Victor TolosaVictor Tolosa, a minute ago

    Like other people here are saying, After Effects is great for quickly visualizing transitions/animations – especially very complex ones – at it's core the software is for visual effects/motion graphics. It might be good for getting ideas out that aren't out-of-the-box ui patterns. It's super powerful and worth learning if you have the time and interest.

    BUT if your goal of prototyping is to have something interactive or something you can user test, then you should focus on something like Flinto, Principle, Proto.io, ect.

  • Jim Janek, 2 minutes ago

    AE may be more difficult to learn at first, but once you build your workflow around it, it can become very versatile. You can also use it for more than prototyping.

    I've also used Keynote in a pinch for prototyping, and while it's not the most versatile, if you get creative within it's limitations, you can make very convincing mock-ups that can be exported all the way up to an uncompressed 4K video format. I think it all depends on your budget and time constraints.

  • makonnen dos santos, a minute ago

    Instead of learning how to prototype interactions in AE or other apps to get more views on dribbble, why wouldn't you consider learning how to code these interactions and make "real" work that can be put in production?

  • joe andersonjoe anderson, 7 minutes ago

    If you're investing for the long term I think something like framer would be well worth it. You will be closer to the code and understanding how to work closely with developers to get your actual design implemented. Most designers wouldn't go this route which will get you further ahead as more things in design get commoditized, like this for example https://www.producthunt.com/posts/artboard-studio. I think getting your skills closer to the end product will be the most beneficial in the long run. An added bonus is that your next step naturally would be building real prototypes that actually work because you invested in the core skills that are needed.

