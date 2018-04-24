23 New Portfolio / Resume page 14 hours ago from Filippo Donisi, Head of DesignHello everybody i'm online with my new profile page. Love to hear some feedback about :)filippodonisi.comLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now