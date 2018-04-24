Mobile Design System for Figma. Drag, drop and fit. That's it! (setproduct.com)
10 hours ago from Kamushken Roman, setproduct.com
Hey, DN people. It's an official launch of the second product for Figma.
For busy people it's recommended to jump directly to showcase video https://youtu.be/XnHd0cURhZ4
Your ultimate and essential Material Design Kit consists of 250+ UI modules and 100+ application templates to kickstart your every app design in Figma. A powerful system crafted with care of ergonomics and usability to deliver visual aesthetics from Material Design guidelines and principles.
Stop wasting your time creating always the same elements from scratch: buttons, inputs, bars and etc. Use this application design system to boost your process when designing in Figma.
