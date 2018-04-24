1 comment

  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 8 hours ago

    Hey, DN people. It's an official launch of the second product for Figma.

    For busy people it's recommended to jump directly to showcase video https://youtu.be/XnHd0cURhZ4

    Your ultimate and essential Material Design Kit consists of 250+ UI modules and 100+ application templates to kickstart your every app design in Figma. A powerful system crafted with care of ergonomics and usability to deliver visual aesthetics from Material Design guidelines and principles.

    Stop wasting your time creating always the same elements from scratch: buttons, inputs, bars and etc. Use this application design system to boost your process when designing in Figma.

