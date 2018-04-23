Redesigning my company website. Which design should I choose?
23 hours ago from Caleb Sylvest, Experience Designer at Spacetime
Hey DN,
I'm at the point as a Designer where I've already spent a bunch of time designing (and deving) a project, in this case a new website for my agency, [Spacetime](http://heyspacetime.com/]. I was going one direction and trying to keep it simple but experiment a little bit. Then, like a typical designer, this weekend I whipped up a new competing concept (Option 2).
What should I do? Publish Option 1 as was my goal for April? Or explore Option 2 and hold off on publishing?
I figure if I get some input and validation you DNers can help make up my mind.
Option 1:
Option 2:
