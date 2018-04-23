Redesigning my company website. Which design should I choose?

Hey DN,

I'm at the point as a Designer where I've already spent a bunch of time designing (and deving) a project, in this case a new website for my agency, [Spacetime](http://heyspacetime.com/]. I was going one direction and trying to keep it simple but experiment a little bit. Then, like a typical designer, this weekend I whipped up a new competing concept (Option 2).

What should I do? Publish Option 1 as was my goal for April? Or explore Option 2 and hold off on publishing?

I figure if I get some input and validation you DNers can help make up my mind.

Option 1:Spacetime 01

Option 2:Spacetime 02

  • Matt WillettMatt Willett, 1 hour ago

    I think the first option is more of a natural evolution of your website's brand (from current to what you are proposing). Where as option two is more graphic but seems more spartan and bare compared to the personality you're evolving from. Does this represent a reformation or big change in company culture? I'd love to hear more about the creative exploration and development for each.

    Most importantly though; do you feel either of these is a better representation of Space Time than the other?

    • Caleb SylvestCaleb Sylvest, 1 minute ago

      Good questions!

      My goals starting off were:

      1. Content first. I want to drive the web direction based on content over decorative design. And expand on the core marketing aspects of our brand, such as Case Studies and Services.
      2. Simplify. Too many websites are going nuts with animations, parallax, videos, and fancy layouts. I want to go back to simple layouts that generally follow the natural flow of the web. Keep the fancy stuff to a minimum.
      3. Performant. I want the website to be fast beyond belief and crush through performant development. I left WordPress behind and built the new site with GatsbyJS. It's fast and offers some cool tech for free that will help with performance and ranking (PWA, service workers, etc. Stuff Google likes). Also using Tachyons for styles, limited JS additions, and very few images (outside of content images, like portfolio).
      4. Pro. I want to promote the Spacetime brand to the next level so it fits in with top-tier agencies in the industry. Comparables would be Octopus, Huge Inc, Instrument, MetaLab, Agence Me, Focus Lab, Thoughtbot, Fantasy. Not that we perform the same type of level of work, but at a glance the Spacetime brand appears to follow that type of standard.

      Option 1: This was a natural progression of our current brand and website. Followed some of the same design patterns and introduced new content. I do/did like it. I added some new things like introducing emojis and collage illustration. Which is fun, but maybe too whimsical?! Illustrative graphics can also be difficult to maintain because you can just whip out a new page if an illustration is needed. And then there's the file size to deal with too.

      Option 2: I did some digging and research on top agencies, like the ones listed above, to find commonalities. I think my findings would make for a good blog post. I threw out some of the whimsy and moved to a classic design aesthetic with a modern mix of light decoration. White, black, most color provided by content. Bright images, and people.

      Next Step? Love the input and would appreciate more. I will probably go the route of completing and publishing the version I have. Then come back when available to reformat closer to Option 2, if and when I have time.

      Thoughts?

