Benched 2.0 (Updated for Dribbble API v2)
10 hours ago from Bradley Taunt, Product Designer
Hello everyone,
Just posting my updated project benched.site since I let it get a little stale after Dribbble retired their v1 API.
What is Benched? Benched allows you to create and host a portfolio website based off your Dribbble shots for free. The entire project is open source.
I've also made some minor cleanup changes to the template CSS and implemented lazyload for better performance.
Check it out: benched.site
