Better way to prototype in Figma?

I just used Figma for a big project for the first time, and prototyping in it seems to be much more difficult than the Sketch + InVision combination I'd been using.

Here's a screenshot showing all the connections – http://www.abhijitsingh.com/img/packages-screenshot.png

Is there a better way? Am I missing something?

P.S. I'm aware of components and tried using them as much as possible, which did make life easier.