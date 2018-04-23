Better way to prototype in Figma?
34 minutes ago from Abhijit Singh, Product Designer at Vacation Labs
I just used Figma for a big project for the first time, and prototyping in it seems to be much more difficult than the Sketch + InVision combination I'd been using.
Here's a screenshot showing all the connections – http://www.abhijitsingh.com/img/packages-screenshot.png
Is there a better way? Am I missing something?
P.S. I'm aware of components and tried using them as much as possible, which did make life easier.
