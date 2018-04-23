was looking for something like invisoncraft library panel but for sketch linked symbols.
2 comments
Tim Kjær Lange, 7 hours ago
You can insert Library Symbols with Sketch Runner: http://sketchrunner.com.
Sean Smyth, a minute ago
Yup, came here to suggest Sketch Runner. Go into the settings for Sketch runner and make sure "Always start with:" is set to "Insert". This makes it very quick to insert a symbol.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now