Microcopy - tiny words with a huge UX impact

When we think about designing a great user experience, it’s easy to get caught up with all the things. The fonts, the colors, the flows, the content. Everything. But there’s another component to UX that can instantly delight your users that you might be overlooking. I’m talking about microcopy.

How many times had you designed an interface and the random text you put on buttons in the design, stayed the same in the live version of the product? I bet quite a lot!

So I believe, as UI/UX designer, you are responsible for microcopy as well as for other visual elements of design.

So I'm sharing with you an article which talks about microcopy (in e-commerce, but it doesn't matter) and it's huge UX impact.

Take 5 minutes off, read the article and deliver better designs!