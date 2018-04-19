2 comments

  • Jurre Houtkamp, 1 hour ago

    Hey everyone!

    Say hello to Framer Syntax, a beautifully minimalist dark theme for Atom and VSCode. It contains all the color, clarity and characteristics you know and love about our popular code editor. From specific selection highlighting to custom widget styling, Syntax offers all the structure you need to build amazing products for the Web.

  • Manny Larios, 1 hour ago

    Is it just me? I don't see it when searching for Framer Syntax or Framer UI.

    EDIT: Search results now display framer-syntax and framer-ui.

