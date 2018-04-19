Get Framer Syntax theme for free, inspired by our popular code editor (framer.com)
2 hours ago from Jurre Houtkamp, Framer
Hey everyone!
Say hello to Framer Syntax, a beautifully minimalist dark theme for Atom and VSCode. It contains all the color, clarity and characteristics you know and love about our popular code editor. From specific selection highlighting to custom widget styling, Syntax offers all the structure you need to build amazing products for the Web.
Is it just me? I don't see it when searching for Framer Syntax or Framer UI.
EDIT: Search results now display framer-syntax and framer-ui.
