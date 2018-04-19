2 comments
lisa dziuba, 21 minutes ago
lisa dziuba, 1 minute ago
What is Flawless App?
Flawless App enables you to compare your app design mockups side-by-side with a developer’s coded implementation, in a real-time. It’s specifically for iOS, so works right alongside the iPhone Simulator, allowing developers to easily spot and fix visual issues. Can help your mobile team works really faster.
