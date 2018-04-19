Finally a way to open & inspect Sketch designs on Windows or Linux

Hello everyone!

It’s Vu from Avocode – an alternative to Zeplin.

I’m excited to announce our new cross-platform integration with Sketch, which allows you to finally open and inspect Sketch designs on Windows, Linux, and macOS.

All without using the Sketch app or any plugins.

You don’t even need to manually prepare symbols and layers as exportable anymore.

Just drag & drop your files into Avocode and you're all set.

Here is a short video of how it works.

You can also learn more about how we built this feature in our blog post.

Would you like to try it out? Leave a comment.