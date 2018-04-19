Android Design Kit. 253 material UI modules for your inspiration.

Hi there, it's Kamushken. And it's a kind of pre-release...

Few weeks ago I've challenged myself to create next digital product - Android Design Kit. 100% scalable from mobile to desktop apps within the same modules.

The plan was quite simple: I took my Material Design System for Figma (which is consisting of 500+ independent design modules to prototype any kind of apps) and to test to prove for myself is it worth to consider as workflow booster or not...

Overall, everything is finished now: 253 material components + 105 app screens. There are few important steps still left: grouping, naming and... testing!

And it's just 3rd week passing away in April while I'am almost done. Just listen: one person, two hands, one month, 253 material components, 105 application screens (will be shown after the release on the next week). Everything is possible!

PROS: Yes, finally - Material Design System boosts your production-ready prototyping.

CONS: You should be learning some hotkeys and be good at Figma workflow. Basically, it takes few hours to become faster at Figma :)

HINT: Set your nudge amount in Figma to '8' to resize and move objects to fit within 8dp grid faster (Hamburger > Preferences > Nudge amount > '8')

So, here's your huge image preview zoomed at 100% for the...

UI inspiration

Click for full-size view / Alternative link @Dropbox

PS: This post wasn't sponsored by Figma, I simply love this workflow...

PPS: Here's some recent Medium posts of mine about this kit. First as the introduction. Second as the explanation for some app sections. Stay tuned for the 3rd post about the components bundle mentioned above...