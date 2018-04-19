The most impressive redesign examples of the brands you love (futuramo.com)
1 hour ago from Marco Pedrettini, UI Designer
1 hour ago from Marco Pedrettini, UI Designer
I love the new typography trend - strong, beautiful fonts and large letters.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now