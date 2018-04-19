When to use wireframes and when not to

Hi guys,

I'm a UX/UI designer for a e-commerce bureau in the Netherlands. I, personally, do quick raw sketches in my sketchbook to put my thougths/ideas on a canvas and after that start working them out in Sketch. I was thought how to do wireframes when still studying design, but have the feeling that for most projects showing them to clients doesn't really add much value. I find that when filling in wireframes with real content and the company branding, they sometimes don't work that good anymore. But some clients tend to really stick to the wireframes and don't want to let go off them afterwards. I also have the feeling that working out designs in Sketch has become so much better and faster, that it sometimes take less time than working out a detailed wireframe.

The main question: when do you guys use wireframes and how many of you still use them at all?

I would be interested in what field of design you work in and what kind of projects you do (:

Thanks!