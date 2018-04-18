Diya, timeline animation in Sketch, launches today with Early Bird offers

I'm excited to announce that Diya is officially launching today! Diya lets you create animated prototypes on a timeline, directly in Sketch.

https://diyahq.com

Here's what it looks like running in Sketch

You can create swipe animations, scroll areas and even path and shape animations

And the most popular feature so far has been the ability to animate symbols and reuse them across your prototype.

Sharing your prototype is also very easy - you can export your prototype to HTML, share animation specs with your developers or upload directly to Diya Cloud.

In celebration of the launch, there's an Early Bird offer with 15% - 40% discount across the different plans. The offer is valid for 7 days starting now. Hope you enjoy animating with Diya!