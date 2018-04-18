2 comments

  • Cristian MoiseiCristian Moisei, 7 minutes ago

    It looks pretty good, the one concern I have is that all the books look the same and our minds rely heavily on visuals to distinguish between things, so importing the cover from a database and using that as a background for the page of that book, could do a lot to help people associate each book (and the information they learn / get quizzed on) with those specific visuals.

    • Darshan Gajara, a minute ago

      I think that makes a lot of sense. Maybe I can add book covers for the subjects screen in the next iteration.

