Quill App – Case Study (behance.net)
2 hours ago from Darshan Gajara, Product Designer
It looks pretty good, the one concern I have is that all the books look the same and our minds rely heavily on visuals to distinguish between things, so importing the cover from a database and using that as a background for the page of that book, could do a lot to help people associate each book (and the information they learn / get quizzed on) with those specific visuals.
I think that makes a lot of sense. Maybe I can add book covers for the subjects screen in the next iteration.
