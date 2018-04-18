Show DN: SyncBird - A Step Toward Redesigning & Rebuilding iTunes (minicreo.com)
1 hour ago from Kelly Woods, Pixel Craftman
Having some screenshots of the product helps! I didn't see one until I hit download~
Thank you Ravi. We were thinking to add a slideshow to help users browse the interfaces. And it's glad to hear your feedback. Thanks :)
Dear DNers,
We are from MiniCreo, the builder of SyncBird. We decided to give a try on Re-designing/Re-building iTunes because of a review of iTunes by Peter Cohen from iMore.com:
"I think iTunes is profoundly broken and has just gotten worse over the years. A bloated patchwork, iTunes tries to do too many things and does too many of them poorly. It’s become Apple’s catch-all for media, applications, tethered syncing of iOS devices and iPods and more..."
So would iTunes be better if it could get a revamped design?
@Andrew Michael Todd has written an early post titled: "I Got Rejected by Apple Music… So I Redesigned It", which has produced great thoughts on re-designing Apple Music. Also inspired by a students design program - Rethink iTunes - we made another try with this challenge.
Wish you may give it a try and let us know if you have any further thoughts on how could we make improvements.
Thanks for your viewing :)
Team MiniCreo
