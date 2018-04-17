3 Underrated Fundamentals of UX (appcues.com)
2 hours ago from Paige Picard, Research Analyst at Animalz
"The magic of misdirection is Instagram’s secret for multistep interactions—like uploading a photo. When the user has finished editing an image, the upload begins immediately. By drawing attention to the captioning and geotagging, the photo has time to upload"
Isn't there an element of consent when someone clicks "upload" or "Send"? That you're monitoring for information before they're giving consent feels rather unethical. If users decide "oh wait, maybe I shouldn't upload this after all" on the last screen, this image is now already residing on Facebook's servers (reminder: FB owns Insta) forever.
Yeah that's a good point. I would assume it requires an upload for that data to be stored but that makes sense.
