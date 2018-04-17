1 comment

  • Jon Rundle, 2 hours ago

    We’re the design team at Envoy, and we’re excited to come out from behind the pixels and finally say hello. Thanks for being here! ✨

    Like many design teams, we fancy ourselves big thinkers and problem-solvers, but we try not to take ourselves too seriously along the way. In our stories, we’ll share a little bit of all of that — from practical resources to personal insights and everything in between.

    You’ll also get to know our team here, too. As a small group of writers, product designers, and visual designers, we each have a big impact on what design means at Envoy. We all have a different backgrounds, unique passions, and personal obsessions (brunch, anyone?) that we’re excited to let you in on.

    While we plan to give you a peek inside all things Envoy, we hope you’ll share your stories with us, too. Let’s connect on Twitter, Dribbble, or right here in the comments.

    1 point