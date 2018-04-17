7 comments

  • A B, 25 minutes ago

    Nice. I really like where it's going.

    Landing

    • I would get rid of the social links at the top. Why tempt people to leave the site as soon as they've landed upon it?

    • Consider a different presentation for your projects than your portfolio page though, perhaps one or two key projects, with a CTA to view all projects beneath. Re-using the same presentation as the project page seems like a bit of a shortcut. You could break up the images and text into overlapping blocks as per iota.org if you wanted a more interesting presentation here.

    • Perhaps link to your latest writing piece on this page as well, again with a CTA to view your full writing page.

    • Basically use it as a portal to your other pages with CTA for each, but without using the same components over again.

    • Try dressing up the businesses you have worked with. Some designers scoff at the "logo graveyard" but the bullet point list on the landing page looks like it should be on the about page.

    Projects

    • Maybe reduce the amount of descriptive writing under each project at this level. User behaviour is to scan, which is a struggle when you have this much visual noise. I become weary.

    • Instead of paragraphs, consider bullet points for role, sector, year and so on. This makes scanning much easier. The portfolio images look nice though, with the exception of the Envision image. Seems a bit too raw.

    Project Pages

    • You need to include a breakdown of the process, approach and methodology for each project. Illustrate your journey to the solution: work in progress, or sketches. It adds credence to your professionalism. At the moment there is just not enough info on each project. Linking off-site is not sufficient.

    Writing page

    • I appreciate the minimalism. Spacing seems a bit off all round. Maybe more padding around each link/descriptive block and less padding underneath the introduction.

    • Links may look good underlined, but they stand out well as it is.

    About page

    • Favourite page by far. I love this. No suggestions.

    Overall, great direction. Nice work.

    • Ray BesigaRay Besiga, 5 minutes ago

      Hi AB.

      Thanks a lot for the detail in your feedback. I was furiously noting it all down then I realized I can just read it again and again on here. Will take your tips into consideration, improve upon the design and update the website. Thank you so much!

      Ray

      • A B, a minute ago

        Most welcome Ray. You're onto something beautiful here :)

  • Alex CarpenterAlex Carpenter, 10 minutes ago

    Great work! Love the Tribe Kampala landing page grid!

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 9 minutes ago

    type effect is a bit slow.

    • Ray BesigaRay Besiga, a minute ago

      I concur Jim. Any recommendations for good libraries for this sort of type effect?

