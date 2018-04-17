My new portfolio: Please give me feedback. (raybesiga.com)
Nice. I really like where it's going.
Landing
I would get rid of the social links at the top. Why tempt people to leave the site as soon as they've landed upon it?
Consider a different presentation for your projects than your portfolio page though, perhaps one or two key projects, with a CTA to view all projects beneath. Re-using the same presentation as the project page seems like a bit of a shortcut. You could break up the images and text into overlapping blocks as per iota.org if you wanted a more interesting presentation here.
Perhaps link to your latest writing piece on this page as well, again with a CTA to view your full writing page.
Basically use it as a portal to your other pages with CTA for each, but without using the same components over again.
Try dressing up the businesses you have worked with. Some designers scoff at the "logo graveyard" but the bullet point list on the landing page looks like it should be on the about page.
Projects
Maybe reduce the amount of descriptive writing under each project at this level. User behaviour is to scan, which is a struggle when you have this much visual noise. I become weary.
Instead of paragraphs, consider bullet points for role, sector, year and so on. This makes scanning much easier. The portfolio images look nice though, with the exception of the Envision image. Seems a bit too raw.
Project Pages
Writing page
I appreciate the minimalism. Spacing seems a bit off all round. Maybe more padding around each link/descriptive block and less padding underneath the introduction.
Links may look good underlined, but they stand out well as it is.
About page
Overall, great direction. Nice work.
Hi AB.
Thanks a lot for the detail in your feedback. I was furiously noting it all down then I realized I can just read it again and again on here. Will take your tips into consideration, improve upon the design and update the website. Thank you so much!
Ray
Most welcome Ray. You're onto something beautiful here :)
Great work! Love the Tribe Kampala landing page grid!
Thanks, Alex. Was experimenting with CSS Grid.
type effect is a bit slow.
I concur Jim. Any recommendations for good libraries for this sort of type effect?
