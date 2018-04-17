Plant just updated their plugin for Sketch (plantapp.io)
8 hours ago from Tomas Anthony, Product Designer
Plugin...for what?
Exactly!
Brand visual still reminds me of Framer.
We had a weird experience with Plant where the whole system stopped working after adding about 30 projects. Plant's tech support said they were working on a fix, but we couldn't wait that long as all our files were inaccessible.
In the end we had to switch to Abstract to enable the team to get back to work.
Too late for us, but I wonder if it's been fixed now.
Hi Matt, sorry that we couldn't fix your case faster than you have expected. It is our priority to give our users the best experience and support with Plant, but sometimes cases take longer than expected. We did discuss your case with the team and made some improvements in our process.
