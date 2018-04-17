6 comments

  • Matt Ritter, 2 hours ago

    Plugin...for what?

    1 point
  • Peedu TuiskPeedu Tuisk, 4 hours ago

    Brand visual still reminds me of Framer.

    1 point
  • Lori Spruill, a minute ago

  • Matt KevanMatt Kevan, 4 hours ago

    We had a weird experience with Plant where the whole system stopped working after adding about 30 projects. Plant's tech support said they were working on a fix, but we couldn't wait that long as all our files were inaccessible.

    In the end we had to switch to Abstract to enable the team to get back to work.

    Too late for us, but I wonder if it's been fixed now.

    0 points
    • Art SevaniArt Sevani, 3 minutes ago

      Hi Matt, sorry that we couldn't fix your case faster than you have expected. It is our priority to give our users the best experience and support with Plant, but sometimes cases take longer than expected. We did discuss your case with the team and made some improvements in our process.

      1 point