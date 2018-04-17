Who actually uses atomic design?

I'm using it for the first time as requested to set up the new design system for my company, but I just can't take it seriously. I feel like a goose saying things like "I'll combine the new atoms to create a molecule before I expand on the current organism.". I know words like "components" and "elements" are a bit broad but I just can't handle the excessiveness of the language used in atomic design, and the fact that while it's a smart idea, it's not perfect. I don't think all the elements and components of UI design can be categorised like that. I spend so much time thinking "is this an atom or a molecule" when I just want to call it a "form field with label". Anyone here use it successfully?