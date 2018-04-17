Who actually uses atomic design?
12 hours ago from Freckley Freckleson, UI Designer
I'm using it for the first time as requested to set up the new design system for my company, but I just can't take it seriously. I feel like a goose saying things like "I'll combine the new atoms to create a molecule before I expand on the current organism.". I know words like "components" and "elements" are a bit broad but I just can't handle the excessiveness of the language used in atomic design, and the fact that while it's a smart idea, it's not perfect. I don't think all the elements and components of UI design can be categorised like that. I spend so much time thinking "is this an atom or a molecule" when I just want to call it a "form field with label". Anyone here use it successfully?
