Help Dribbble change the GIF format to MP4 (dribbble.com)
1 hour ago from Emanuel Serbanoiu, UX/UI Designer
Web consortium (and Google) doesn’t like videos auto playing without a user consent—historically to prevent spam and abuse. It’ll be interesting to see if mp4 can enhance the UX of Dribbble without auto play. Auto playing gifs add a lot to the browsability of the preview grid.
No issue with Giphy using Webp though?
I've noticed news sites auto playing videos lately so the new specs coming out are opening up the use case, I guess. I'm just curious if this will be allowed to continue unimpeded by browsers.
