  • Andrew C, 35 minutes ago

    Web consortium (and Google) doesn’t like videos auto playing without a user consent—historically to prevent spam and abuse. It’ll be interesting to see if mp4 can enhance the UX of Dribbble without auto play. Auto playing gifs add a lot to the browsability of the preview grid.

    • James LaneJames Lane, 15 minutes ago

      No issue with Giphy using Webp though?

      • Andrew C, 1 minute ago

        I've noticed news sites auto playing videos lately so the new specs coming out are opening up the use case, I guess. I'm just curious if this will be allowed to continue unimpeded by browsers.

