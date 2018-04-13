Designer News vs GitHub: Profile URL Design

19 hours ago from , Web/UI Designer

Just noticed the difference between Designer News and GitHub profile URLs:

https://www.designernews.co/users/12345/profile

https://github.com/profile

Ironic, isn't it? The website focused on design has a much less "pretty" URL.

Update: If you leave off the https:// of a Designer News profile, it will redirect to: https://www.designernews.co/u/12345. It's shorter... but removes the name of the profile. Still not better than GitHub's.