Designer News vs GitHub: Profile URL Design
19 hours ago from Brandon Zell, Web/UI Designer
Just noticed the difference between Designer News and GitHub profile URLs:
https://www.designernews.co/users/12345/profile
https://github.com/profile
Ironic, isn't it? The website focused on design has a much less "pretty" URL.
Update: If you leave off the
https:// of a Designer News profile, it will redirect to:
https://www.designernews.co/u/12345. It's shorter... but removes the name of the profile. Still not better than GitHub's.
