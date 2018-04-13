Work without a contract? How does that work?

A couple years back I read about a freelancer (90% sure it was a designer) who would tell clients to pay him whatever they thought the work was worth, and apparently over time that became a good strategy for him — he ended up getting more clients that valued his work and people usually paid as much if not more than the market rate.

Do you know of similar experiences? If so how do you best explain this to your clients?

If you know the article or the designer, can you please reply with the info?

Thank you!

  • Marcel van Werkhoven, 2 hours ago

    You can only do this if you a wide variety of references and with certain clients. If you give a speech to say a big banking firm and ask them: "What was this worth to you?" after you've visited their competitor. They will cough up a huge sum not to look cheap.

    If you tell the local restaurant: "How much are you willing to pay?" they will say $1 for the effort.

    I tried this once with a pitch because we had spend a lot of unpaid time preparing an excellent concept. They asked us for a quote on our concept and the full project. I told them, if you pick us for the full project, the concept comes free. If you don't want to go ahead with us, you can decide the price of the concept based on what you think it is worth. They didn't understand this at all, were offended that we would ask money for 'just' a concept while still in negotiation. When things settled down I explained to them that really any price would've been OK. They could have brought some beers to our office to make our designers feel appreciated for their work. Alas, in the end we got 0.

    So unless you are famous or in high-demand at top companies I wouldn't risk it. I would pursue value based pricing instead. I've been implementing that and it works like a charm and beats charging by the hour any day of the week.

    • Slava Star, 4 minutes ago

      Thank you for sharing Marcel!

      It does seem risky indeed since some people may not pay.

      I'm wondering if it could still work with the alternative; for example, some clients do pay you fairly and that relationship grows along with getting referrals to similar clients.

  • Matt C, 1 hour ago

    I stopped working with contracts several years ago. If the client provides one and insists I'll read it over and likely sign it, but if they don't then I don't bother with it.

    I just don't do free work (aside from what goes into a proposal). I ask for 30% up front, then I do 30% of the work. Then I ask for another 30%, then I do another 30% of the work.

    I've never had a small business or something put on the brakes because I don't have a contract. Large tech companies and agencies have had me sign stuff, but they've got that shit ready to go.

    • Slava Star, 1 minute ago

      Thank you for sharing Matt! I like your approach — it seems flexible and reasonably risk averse.

