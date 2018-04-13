2 comments

  • Matthew StrömMatthew Ström, 19 minutes ago

    Interesting dive into the rebrand! The title overstates the facts a bit, though — revenue increase was from $20 to $280 MRR. I know "How a rebrand increase our MRR by $260" isn't quite as exciting, but I was pretty disappointed by that fact when I got there.

    2 points
    • Aloke Pillai, 3 minutes ago

      Thanks for reading! That's fair, we wanted to tell the story of the drastic change that resulted. The right alignment & visual tone can really change the trajectory of a business.

      0 points