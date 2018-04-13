Button's shouldn't have a hand cursor (part 2) (adamsilver.io)
Adam Silver, Interaction designer and interface developer
None of these arguments are persuasive enough for me to say that the "standard" is correct.
This highlights another issue I have with the web as an application interface. If we are to assume that buttons should not have the pointer on her, then should we also argue that controls cannot be selected like text? Radio buttons can be selected with the text cursor but they are not text and don't copy and paste with any reasonable consistency.
Other controls do this as well. When using the CSS gradient tool highlighted the other day I "accidentally" selected the gradient angle control as if it were text. It's not text and cannot be copied but the browser allows it to be selected as text. The web has a lot of problems that need to be sorted out and perhaps this discussion should be part of it.
I prefer clickable objects to alter the cursor as an extra affordance that sometimes might be useful but is likely never not helpful or hinders the user in any way. The real test for this standard should be does changing the cursor to a pointer keep the user from accomplishing the task? If the answer is no then perhaps the standard should be changed.
