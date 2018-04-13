Marvel to change pricing 21st April, only 2 free projects
1 day ago from Rob Gill, Director at Perform
I've thought for a long time unlimited projects for free was too good to be true, looks like marvels pricing is more inline with InVision with only 2 active projects on the free plan
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now