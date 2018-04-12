1 comment
Beto de Castro Moreira, 1 minute ago
I had a lot of support from many designers here when I first posted about www.basemvp.com, so thanks so much.
We've now changed the model a little bit and it should be even easier and cheaper to download the entire source code of all weekly MVPs.
