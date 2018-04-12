Whatever happened to Google's prototyping tool, Stage?

Stage

They announced this tool years ago. I presumed that it was the result of Google's purchase of Pixate, which was one of my favorite prototyping tools for mocking up detailed interactions. I was hoping Google would be able to fund improvements to it and rerelease it, maybe with new branding.

Anyone know what has happened to it?

