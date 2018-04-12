What's your workflow with wireframes and Jira?
3 hours ago from Danelle Bailey, UX Designer, Writer, Speaker.
Specifically, how do you relate your wireframe/design that may be broken down into multiple Jira Issues? For example, if it takes 20 Jira issues to complete a design (that's the way your development team prefers to break down work).
