Avocode + Adobe XD for Windows and Linux

Hello everyone! I'm Vu, the CEO & co-founder of Avocode. I'm really excited to show you our latest update.

After releasing Adobe XD integration for macOS in January, we worked extremely hard to bring the same integration for both Windows and Linux users. Today we're super excited to announce that with our latest update you can now import Adobe XD designs to Avocode on any OS.

How does it work?

Upload XD files to Avocode on Windows, Linux or macOS

You don't even need to have the Adobe XD app installed

It works both with the Avocode desktop app & and Avocode web app (app.avocode.com)

How does it help you?

Easily hand-off Adobe XD designs to developers without marking layers for export

Inspect, export assets, specs and auto-generated code tailored for Web, iOS, Android, and React Native projects

You can learn more about this update in our latest blog post.

To try it, either log in with your Avocode account. If you don't have one yet, you'll get 14 free days to try if it helps your design to code workflow.

Check it out! If you experience any trouble or come up with ideas for improvements, we'd be happy to hear them.