Digital Nomad/Travel Icon Set! (producthunt.com)
2 hours ago from Nadia SOTNIKOVA, Freelance designer
Hi guys! I made a free icon/ illustrations set around the digital nomad and travel theme!
All icons are free to use in any of your projects. It's my first ever icon set, and I know there's a lot of room for improvement... nonetheless, hope you enjoy and have a laugh, especially if you can relate to the nomad community! :) I'm looking for feedback and new icon ideas too!
You can check them out on Product Hunt or on the website.
https://www.producthunt.com/posts/digital-nomad-starter-icon-packhttp://digitalnomadicons.com/
