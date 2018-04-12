3 comments
Matt C, 2 minutes ago
Marrying paint and pixels? I mean ... it's fine? But this is just an ad for some workshop so I'm gonna lean on the side of "it's trash"?
Kamushken Roman, a minute ago
in only case of it might help growing the KPI %
Thermo Apps, 8 minutes ago
I Don't like the last section - I would have used a thicker brushstroke. However, I like the idea.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now