AMA: All About Sharing in Adobe XD

Hey everyone,

We’re excited to join you for another AMA. Last week we released an update for Adobe XD that delivers improved Photoshop import, password protected prototypes, filters for searching the Assets panel, and finding/highlighting assets on the canvas.

Today we’re excited to talk about the future of sharing in XD. High on the list is to deliver password protected Design Specs, inviting specific users to view prototypes, commenting improvements, and more. As the team makes progress towards these enhancements, we want to hear from you.

He’re a few of the top requests that we have heard from the community:

Are these the most important areas around sharing for you? Is there anything missing, or what else do you want to see related to sharing? Our team is here from now to 2pm PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

Our goal is to build the best solution for UX design with your feedback. Stay in touch with us on Twitter, Facebook, or UserVoice, and check out what other designers have created with XD.

Cheers, Kyle