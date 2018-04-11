Bottts: Sketch Library to Mix & Match Robot Illustrations (producthunt.com)
2 hours ago from Pablo Stanley, Designer at https://carbonhealth.com/ Writer at https://thedesignteam.io/. Mentor at youtube.com/c/sketchtogethertv
Hey, friends. I made a free Sketch library to mix & match robot illustrations called “Bottts.” You can combine frames, antennas, sensors, circuits, and accessories to create your Bottt avatar using nested symbols.
One of the coolest challenges I had was making the bodies of the robots fluid, so you can transform them without making them look stretched and weird and still keep the ability to change the color. Fortunately, Sketch allows you to use the “Resizing” settings even on elements inside masks. So I was able to pin and fix some body parts, and others keep the “stretchable.”
I invite you to get the file and try it out. Would love to know your opinion :)
