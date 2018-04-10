It's ok to quit, right?

This past December I finished my degree in Graphic Design specializing in Interactive Design. The Interactive part of the degree mostly means that I got introduced to entry level Front-end Dev like HTML, CSS, an one intro course to JavaScript and jQuery. I took me about 3 years to finish. I did 2 internships with in house design teams where I mostly learned how to get better with InDesign. I made a decent Portfolio. I've been applying everywhere, but get very few calls for interviews. I've gotten a couple of interviews but no follow up. Even when I email them to ask them for status they don't respond.

So I've been thinking if this is the right thing for me. It has me reflecting. One of the reasons why I chose design, was because out of all the interests I'd had career wise, which have been mostly in creative fields, graphic design and design in general seemed like the most practical. But it hasn't felt that way ever since finishing school. Interviews feel like auditions. It feels like the skills I acquired aren't enough and I need to wow them with personality and eye candy. I thought design was about "solving problems." It got me thinking how I don't even design for "fun".

All I wanted was a good job. But I guess this isn't really just a job. I feel discouraged and confused. It's getting harder to keep going and don't know if I should keep trying.

  • Todd Cantley, 16 minutes ago

    The first few months after graduating were brutal for me too, so I know how it feels. Some pointers:

    As mentioned, your work looks a bit outdated. I know it's a bit of a chicken/egg situation, but try and do some free work, or go on something like briefbox to get some more up to date stuff.

    Spend like 50 bucks and get some fonts on your website that arent google fonts. To me google fonts usually scream out beginner/budget designer. Avoid montserrat, lobster, raleway and bebas neue.

    Go on dribble and look at what is popular and try and copy that. While dribbble gets a lot of shit here, it is still a good place for inspiration.

    Download some wordpress themes and look at things like spacing to see what works.

    Use material design to get a decent looking baseline grid

    For good line heights 99% of the time, mulitply your point size by the golden ratio

    Avoid using 100% black or 100% white in designs, use #fefefe instead of white or put a tiny bit of blue/red/whatever into your blacks to make them look a bit better

    read this: https://www.amazon.com/Grid-Systems-Graphic-Design-Communication/dp/3721201450

    and this: https://www.amazon.com/Interaction-Color-Anniversary-Josef-Albers/dp/0300179359/ref=pd_sim_14_7?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=0300179359&pd_rd_r=JKBDZ6R204YM32HTD1G4&pd_rd_w=ql8Ad&pd_rd_wg=m20WA&psc=1&refRID=JKBDZ6R204YM32HTD1G4

    and this: https://www.amazon.com/Thinking-Type-2nd-revised-expanded/dp/1568989695/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1523410356&sr=1-1&keywords=typography

    They are basically the three books you need to be a decent designer. If you want to do web design, read this:

    https://www.amazon.com/Dont-Make-Think-Revisited-Usability/dp/0321965515/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1523410400&sr=1-1&keywords=dont+make+me+think

    Your website layout is a bit weird, try and make definitive sections.

    Menu/nav hero/ projects/ contact/ footer

    You've basically done this, but just google 'design portfolio inspiration' to get a better idea of layouts

    Change your intro copy. Every designer applying for jobs will 'enjoy making websites and front-end coding." make it unique - "I'm an experienced graphic designer from the florida and i also love cake/cars/cats/hip hop/smash brothers - this will give you a common ground (hopefully) with the person interviewing you and you'll stand out a bit more

    Make your Resumé one page if it isn't already. When you're hiring you cant be arsed reading 10 pages of someones life. Also only put relevant experience. Nobody cares if you won a speech competition in your second year of high school

    Instead of showing logos on your homepage, show projects. Imagine going into a shoe store and just seeing a shitload of NIKE boxes. You can't be bothered opening up, so you wont buy them, then you leave the store

    When people are looking at your portfolio, they'll probably leave within a couple of seconds - get google analytics (free) and check this for yourself.

    Go to UI8 and get some nice mockups to put your work in. It'll help sell it better. What would you much rather have - A steak, or a steak plated perfectly with complementary foods around it. This is what a mockup does for designs.

    But yeah, all these things will help but basically you just need to design more. Ask anyway, ask your kids, ask your wife, ask your parents, ask random businesses that have crap design if you can help. And then get inspiration from the best. Hope this helps. /rant

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 29 minutes ago

    I don't know if you're applying to be a designer or a developer or what, but a couple of things:

    You will get rejected more than accepted, especially early on. If you're passionate, you probably won't care.

    Your portfolio does indeed look dispassionate in its current state. The designs look very generic and very outdated. You need to remedy this.

    Network and build relationships and someone may give you a chance, because you'll need a lot of experience and a lot of good work to get the good job. You're going to be competing with hundreds of résumés and dozens of interviewees, and then when you actually get the job, congrats–you'll be competing with the whole industry.

    Chin up. Hopefully you'll find this is just a short blip of doubt, because this isn't an industry you just settle for out of practicality.

