It's ok to quit, right?

This past December I finished my degree in Graphic Design specializing in Interactive Design. The Interactive part of the degree mostly means that I got introduced to entry level Front-end Dev like HTML, CSS, an one intro course to JavaScript and jQuery. I took me about 3 years to finish. I did 2 internships with in house design teams where I mostly learned how to get better with InDesign. I made a decent Portfolio. I've been applying everywhere, but get very few calls for interviews. I've gotten a couple of interviews but no follow up. Even when I email them to ask them for status they don't respond.

So I've been thinking if this is the right thing for me. It has me reflecting. One of the reasons why I chose design, was because out of all the interests I'd had career wise, which have been mostly in creative fields, graphic design and design in general seemed like the most practical. But it hasn't felt that way ever since finishing school. Interviews feel like auditions. It feels like the skills I acquired aren't enough and I need to wow them with personality and eye candy. I thought design was about "solving problems." It got me thinking how I don't even design for "fun".

All I wanted was a good job. But I guess this isn't really just a job. I feel discouraged and confused. It's getting harder to keep going and don't know if I should keep trying.