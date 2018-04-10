Where do you look for upcoming design events? (big and small)
1 hour ago from David Simpson, Founder @ Designed.org
At Designed.org we are looking to build a global career event board, from local meetups to large scale conferences. We are looking to find out where people go today to look for events, and what information is important to finding events that interest you.
Any input is highly appreciated!
