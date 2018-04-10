Where do you look for upcoming design events? (big and small)

1 hour ago from , Founder @ Designed.org

At Designed.org we are looking to build a global career event board, from local meetups to large scale conferences. We are looking to find out where people go today to look for events, and what information is important to finding events that interest you.

Any input is highly appreciated!

2 comments

  • Rumasa Noor, a minute ago

    Meetup, mostly. Sometimes Eventbrite and google search.

    0 points
  • Ran Liu, a minute ago

    For me, mostly Meetup and Eventbrite if I am looking for events. Also, a lot of times I got event recommendations from designer friends and coworkers.

    I usually look at the topic of the events and see if that's interesting to me. I will also look at who the speakers are if I am interested.

    0 points