Someone succeed to leave adobe for web design and other little things ?
3 hours ago from Wesstong Jr, UI / UX design
Hello everyone,
Always the same question to myself and to other : want to leave Adobe ! : I'm Ui / UX designer, I've started with illustrator (yes never understand why to do a ui design in photoshop, so strange for me), and after that go to Sketch app ! very very good but I don't like where they go (subscription base plan, bad performances etc ...) and go to Adobe XD (pleasantly surprise with this one) but I want to leave Adobe !!!! I don't like company with monopoly !
- Invision studio for UX / UI design (so good to share with my remote dev and with my client !)
- Affinity Designer for advanced vector base work or print
- Affinity photo for photo editing ;)
- Luminar to replace Lightroom ( think many designer go to photography one day, and I made the move 1 year ago ;)
- Final Cut Pro for video editing
- Motion for an after effect alternative
Do you succeed to make the move for a professional and serious job ?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now