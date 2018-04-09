Someone succeed to leave adobe for web design and other little things ?

Hello everyone,

Always the same question to myself and to other : want to leave Adobe ! : I'm Ui / UX designer, I've started with illustrator (yes never understand why to do a ui design in photoshop, so strange for me), and after that go to Sketch app ! very very good but I don't like where they go (subscription base plan, bad performances etc ...) and go to Adobe XD (pleasantly surprise with this one) but I want to leave Adobe !!!! I don't like company with monopoly !

  • Invision studio for UX / UI design (so good to share with my remote dev and with my client !)
  • Affinity Designer for advanced vector base work or print
  • Affinity photo for photo editing ;)
  • Luminar to replace Lightroom ( think many designer go to photography one day, and I made the move 1 year ago ;)
  • Final Cut Pro for video editing
  • Motion for an after effect alternative

Do you succeed to make the move for a professional and serious job ?

  • Johannes Weber, 5 minutes ago

    I think it is very hasty to switch completely to a somewhat beta-product like Invision Studio for professional work.

    As a print designer, I can tell you that Affinity is not even near a proper workflow for designs that contain spot-colors and InDesign and Illustrator still outperform it in this case (which is my case most of the time). As a UI/UX designer I can tell you, that none of the available software does a good job for the UI/UX use case - they lack the ability for proper responsive design with real data and animations - therefore I started to design directly in HTML/CSS only with the little help of a http://styletil.es to get the right overall look beforehand and which can be integrated into your current workflow easily.

    Honestly: HTML/CSS (not JS!) is not that hard and would give the same result with the same effort - and even support small animations and proper responsive behavior and could be shared even more easily (ask your Backend-/Frontend-Dev for a solution)! The code does not have to be perfect: It doesn't matter if your Pro-Frontend-Dev rewrites the code completely - he/she has to do it anyway if you provide a simple static design. So on that front, you're not losing nor winning anything besides the fact that you will get better over time and get a proper feeling for problems that could occur during the design process immediately. And the day will come when your Pro-Frontend-Dev says something like "Perfect work, nothing else to do here. Now we can talk about the fullscreen 3D raindrops you wanted to be generatively created on the website for the client."

    So yeah: Designers should code. And it isn't their passion nor will it be ever (visual != code) - but nobody said you need JS with its (for a designer) heavy to grasp concepts and logic. But after little to no time, HTML and CSS will feel like writing a word document. Have a look at some Browser-Tools or ask your devs for help to set up an easy to use environment with hot-reloading to get direct visual feedback - it will feel like dragging rectangles around in photoshop with just a small amount of wizardry added. And then just use it. Don't tinker with its configuration or extension in the first place. That will come when you feel safe in your workflow and you will learn to love the endless possibilities!

  • Peedu TuiskPeedu Tuisk, 24 minutes ago

    Sure, I went straight to code.

  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, 5 minutes ago

    I've made the move from using adobe for the most part...our team here is now using Figma almost exclusively.

