Someone succeed to leave adobe for web design and other little things ?

Always the same question to myself and to other : want to leave Adobe ! : I'm Ui / UX designer, I've started with illustrator (yes never understand why to do a ui design in photoshop, so strange for me), and after that go to Sketch app ! very very good but I don't like where they go (subscription base plan, bad performances etc ...) and go to Adobe XD (pleasantly surprise with this one) but I want to leave Adobe !!!! I don't like company with monopoly !

Invision studio for UX / UI design (so good to share with my remote dev and with my client !)

Affinity Designer for advanced vector base work or print

Affinity photo for photo editing ;)

Luminar to replace Lightroom ( think many designer go to photography one day, and I made the move 1 year ago ;)

Final Cut Pro for video editing

Motion for an after effect alternative

Do you succeed to make the move for a professional and serious job ?