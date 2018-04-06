1 comment

  • Christina NChristina N, 5 hours ago

    Happy to be sharing the new Guilded with everyone. It's been redesigned from the ground up to include a slew of new and improved features.

    We're also launching with some of the best esports teams in the scene too, including NYXL, Cloud9, Team Liquid, KSV eSports, Team WE, LGD Gaming, and Golden Guardians.

    Hope that it's useful to any of you gamers out there. Feedback welcomed!

