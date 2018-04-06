Guilded – making it easy to build and organize gaming teams (guilded.gg)
5 hours ago from Christina N, Design at Guilded
Happy to be sharing the new Guilded with everyone. It's been redesigned from the ground up to include a slew of new and improved features.
We're also launching with some of the best esports teams in the scene too, including NYXL, Cloud9, Team Liquid, KSV eSports, Team WE, LGD Gaming, and Golden Guardians.
Hope that it's useful to any of you gamers out there. Feedback welcomed!
