[Serious] Designers working at Facebook, how have the recent events impacted your work?
1 hour ago from Juan F. Mena, UX + IxD @ Disney
Regardless of what you think of FB, its CEO and other executives, there's much to be recognized in terms of the impact that this platform has had in the world. That's part of why FB's Product Design team has an amazing talent. Many of them are lead voices in the Design community.
I'd like to know from people @ FB, how have the recent news and events (of the last year maybe?) impacted you and your work? Has your perspective, challenges and goals changed in any way?
Criticizing something is easy. Working on improving something is difficult. With that in mind, please keep things civil.
