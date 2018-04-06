Why Google & Apple started to use "Email, then Password" authentication process?
2 hours ago from David Svezhintsev, Full-stack ninja-unicorn-warrior-princess @ Dvoico
Have you noticed that Google, and Apple, started to use "Email" and only then "Password" authentication process?
What is the reason for adding a secondary step to the process? To support SSO?
