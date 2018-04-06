Why Google & Apple started to use "Email, then Password" authentication process?

2 hours ago

Have you noticed that Google, and Apple, started to use "Email" and only then "Password" authentication process?

What is the reason for adding a secondary step to the process? To support SSO?

Google Email goes first

  • Harper Lieblich, 15 minutes ago

    There are a handful of reasons a product team might have for choosing this pattern.

    1. You can identify if a user already has an account. If not, you can re-rout them to a Signup screen.
    2. When users are having trouble signing in, it's often hard to know if they're using the wrong email address or the wrong password. This pattern allows the user to solve one incorrect entry at a time.
    3. If you already likely know who the user is, you can skip the email field and present them with only the password field.
