Updated my Framer Form Elements UI Kit: Password Inputs, Credit Card Recognition, and more!

Hi everyone

I just pushed a big update to my Framer Form Elements UI Kit that includes:

Form Validation

Password Inputs

Credit Card Recognition

and much more!

The entire project is annotated with helpful and educational comments, and I'm always available to help you troubleshoot if you get stuck: taylor@uxtools.co

Here's a sampling: