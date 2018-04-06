Updated my Framer Form Elements UI Kit: Password Inputs, Credit Card Recognition, and more!
1 hour ago from Taylor Palmer, UX Designer @ Lucid Software
Hi everyone
I just pushed a big update to my Framer Form Elements UI Kit that includes:
- Form Validation
- Password Inputs
- Credit Card Recognition
- and much more!
Download the Form Elements UI Kit from uxtools.co
The entire project is annotated with helpful and educational comments, and I'm always available to help you troubleshoot if you get stuck: taylor@uxtools.co
Here's a sampling:
