Material Design: How do you align your icons with text on a 4px baseline grid.

So we've been adopting the material design 4px baseline grid with 8pt for spacing. But we can't figure out how to align an icon to text once text is place on the base line.

Icons have a bounding box of 24x24. When placing the icon in front of text it's always 1px too low. We thought we were doing things wrong but looking at google'n library it seems intended. But this always means for instance chevrons always look terribly aligned.

So how do you guys fix this? Shift every icon in the bounding box up?