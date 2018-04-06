Closing the gap between visiting Keen's studio and visiting their website (keen-studio.com)
33 minutes ago from James Mikrut, UI / UX Director at Keen Studio
33 minutes ago from James Mikrut, UI / UX Director at Keen Studio
Awesome idea! I Just had a quick chat with the guys and it was absolutely fantastic! :)
Hi all, my studio Keen as recently released a new website that aims to make visitors to our website feel a bit more like they're actually visiting our studio.
We've built a live chat and a webcam feed using a Raspberry Pi to connect to our visitors - and it's been working quite well. Check out the Medium article for more:
https://medium.com/keen-studio/react-websockets-a-raspberry-pi-building-keens-new-site-664deb96f266
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now